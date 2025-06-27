Trade deal discussions with Canada terminated, Trump says

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the dialogue with Canada on the trade agreement between the countries would not continue.

"We are hereby terminating all discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," the US leader wrote on his page in the Truth Social.

Trump stressed that his decisions was prompted by Ottawa’s intention to introduce a digital services tax on US technology companies. "They are obviously copying the European Union," he noted.

The US will introduce duties on doing business for Canadian companies in the American market, Trump said. The US President promised to announce the tariffs within the next seven days.