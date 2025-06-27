Russia ready for joint investments in developing Turkey’s gas market

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia has expressed its readiness to make joint investments in the development of Turkey’s gas market and its interest in stable liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The Russian side expressed its interest in stable LNG supplies and declared its readiness to invest jointly in the development of Turkey’s gas market," the document said.

By the end of 2024, Russia increased its pipeline gas deliveries to Turkey by 2.6%, reaching slightly over 21 bln cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running through the Black Sea: the Blue Stream and the TurkStream.