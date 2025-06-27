Russia, Turkey agree to continue developing Simplified Customs Corridor project

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed to continue efforts to further develop the Simplified Customs Corridor project, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties agreed to continue their efforts to further develop the Russian-Turkish Simplified Customs Corridor project," the document said.

Russia and Turkey also agreed to cooperate in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the aim of advancing international industrial cooperation and expanding market access through the use of best modern practices, including digital tools.

In addition, the parties also agreed to hold meetings of the Russian-Turkish working groups within the framework of the Joint Customs Committee between Russia and Turkey before March 2026.