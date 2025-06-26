Russia has one of the best unemployment rates globally — Putin

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The unemployment rate dropped in member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to 2.8 and to 2.3% in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"The unemployment level, as [President of Belarus] Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] said, dropped to 2.8% in the Eurasian Union and to 2.3% in Russia. This is one of the best indicators globally at present," Putin stressed.

The total GDP of the EAEU member-countries increased to $2.6 trillion and the trade turnover with third countries gained 38% to $800 bln, the head of state said. "This is a quite comparable volume of the trade turnover among leading economic powers of the globe, it is a sound trade turnover, [$]800 bln," Putin noted.