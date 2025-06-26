{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia has one of the best unemployment rates globally — Putin

The total GDP of the EAEU member-countries increased to $2.6 trillion and the trade turnover with third countries gained 38% to $800 bln, the head of state noted

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The unemployment rate dropped in member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to 2.8 and to 2.3% in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"The unemployment level, as [President of Belarus] Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] said, dropped to 2.8% in the Eurasian Union and to 2.3% in Russia. This is one of the best indicators globally at present," Putin stressed.

The total GDP of the EAEU member-countries increased to $2.6 trillion and the trade turnover with third countries gained 38% to $800 bln, the head of state said. "This is a quite comparable volume of the trade turnover among leading economic powers of the globe, it is a sound trade turnover, [$]800 bln," Putin noted.

Tags
Vladimir Putin
Putin accuses West of attempting to plunder Russian assets
The Russian leader noted that Russia aims to further strengthen its own financial settlement instruments
Read more
Iran may attack US ships, military bases in case of further escalation — newspaper
According to the report, Tehran agreed to establish a ceasefire with Tel Aviv only because it was confident that it would hold its ground in the face of possible new strikes by the US and Israel
Read more
Pulkovo Airport plans to automate baggage handling duties with new robots
"It’s the first project of its kind in Russia and one of the first globally to implement unmanned vehicles on this scale for airport operations," Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said
Read more
Chinese reporter suffers injuries as Ukraine shells Russia’s Kursk Region — official
The journalist was taken to a hospital
Read more
Ukrainian economy may collapse even with West’s support — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian economy has not yet collapsed only because of huge support from the West
Read more
Military conflicts in Ukraine, Iran two different animals — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, recent attacks on Iran were unprovoked, while Russia’s special military operation was launched with objective justification
Read more
Iran causes damage to US Base in Qatar, US downplays its scale — Khamenei
The Iranian supreme leader also remarked that those who overstate the damage suffered by Iranian nuclear facilities from US strikes are now trying to minimize this incident
Read more
Trump promises NATO countries Russia won’t attack them — newspaper
According to the report, the US president praised the alliance's efforts to increase defense spending
Read more
Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions: summary
Falling drone debris in Taganrog broke windows in a school and two residential buildings, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said
Read more
European citizens being 'robbed' for sake of war in Ukraine — Russia’s top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, it is a threat to taxpayers in the European Union and Britain, who have simply been robbed over the past three years
Read more
West is begging for ceasefire for Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that this is exactly what Vladimir Zelensky firmly refused a couple of years ago
Read more
Another prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine held, TASS source says
According to the source, equal numbers of prisoners were swapped
Read more
NATO leaders agree to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP
According to the declaration, NATO members "will include direct contributions towards Ukraine’s defense and its defense industry when calculating Allies’ defense spending"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine hold prisoner swap per Istanbul agreements
The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus receiving all necessary psychological and medical aid
Read more
Trump expresses confidence that Putin aspires to settle Ukraine conflict
The US leader also noted that "it is possible" Putin might have "territorial ambitions" beyond Ukraine
Read more
Hungary considering EU proposal on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that Budapest had received "a very good offer" on that matter
Read more
S-400s not enough to meet Turkey's air defense needs — Erdogan
The head of state noted that while Turkey has made notable advancements in missile technology, further development is needed
Read more
Ukraine is doing dirty work for Western countries in Iran — former SBU officer
Vasily Prozorov said that "Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly announced their intent to target Iranian drone production facilities"
Read more
India is Russia's trusted military ally — defense minister
"It is a long-standing and trusted friend, including in the military and technological domains," Andrey Belousov stated
Read more
NATO's decision to increase defense spending not going to impact Russian security — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister does not believe it will have any meaningful impact on Russian security
Read more
NATO provokes conflicts in various regions of world — defense official
According to Zhang Xiaogang, in recent years, the alliance has gone beyond its geographical boundaries, causing increased vigilance worldwide, particularly among Asian countries
Read more
Istanbul talks on Ukraine open door to peace — Erdogan
The Turkish president stressed that Ankara will continue to work diligently to bridge the gap between the parties
Read more
Finnish president acknowledges end of Western domination era
Alexander Stubb called the ongoing NATO summit "historic" and noted that increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP would bring the alliance’s military expenses back to Cold War levels
Read more
'Alarmist' report from IAEA spurred Israel's attacks on Iran — Russia’s top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the IAEA secretariat drafted its latest report under intense pressure from Western countries
Read more
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei congratulates his country on victory over Israel
"The Zionist regime has almost collapsed and been crushed under the strikes from the Islamic Republic," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added
Read more
Serbian PM echoes president's assurance that arms will not be supplied to Ukraine
Duro Macut noted that Serbia and Russia are, above all, "two countries linked by centuries-old friendship and strategic partnership, while the Serbs and Russians are fraternal nations whom no one can break apart"
Read more
As Doomsday Clock inches towards midnight, Russia works to pull hands back — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, global security is perhaps the most critical issue today
Read more
Belousov calls Israeli, US attacks on Iranian targets 'gross violation of UN Charter'
The Russian defense minister said that Russia strongly condemned the actions of Israel and the US and declared its readiness to help de-escalate the conflict
Read more
US says destroys Iran's nuclear facilities, sees years to restore them
At a press conference in the Hague after a NATO summit, the American leader said that the conclusions of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which were leaked to the press on Tuesday, apparently for political reasons by someone from Trump's ideological opponents
Read more
Russian diplomat says it was quite predicatble of Iran to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Iran’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill on the temporary suspension of cooperation with the IAEA
Read more
Iran confirms death of chief of staff of Khatam Al-Anbiyaa army
The statement reads that Brigadier General Ali Shadmani died, having been seriously injured from Israeli strikes
Read more
Putin to attend upcoming BRICS summit via video link — Kremlin aide
The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is slated for July 6-7
Read more
NATO eases rhetoric on Russia in relation to Ukraine crisis in summit statement — media
Acording to the report, after last year’s summit, the alliance included strong language condemning "Russia’s full-scale invasion" and asserted that "Ukraine’s future was in NATO"
Read more
US strike on Fordow facility in Iran renders it inoperable, Netanyahu’s office says
According to the statement, this "achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material"
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM says Zelensky agonizes as end is looming
"Many people understand that Zelensky is leading the country to collapse," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Trump to limit transfer of classified information to Congress after Iran leak — Axios
Trump administration plans to limit the placement of information in the CAPNET system, used to send classified data to Congress, portal says
Read more
Russian, Chinese intelligence agencies increase cooperation in all areas — intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin said that this interaction is expanding year by year
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Read more
Israeli-Iranian conflict can be considered 'a thing of the past' — Putin
The Russian leader said the situation in the Middle East is stabilizing
Read more
Poland’s parliament votes for withdrawing from anti-personnel mine ban convention
Poland, along with the Baltic countries and Finland, announced its decision to exit from the Ottawa Treaty in March
Read more
Trump urges Netanyahu’s trial be cancelled immediately
According to US President, he and Netanyahu "just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran"
Read more
Kiev tried to hold Shevchenko community in Donbass due to lithium deposit, says DPR
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 26 that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations
Read more
Several blocs destabilize situation in Asia-Pacific region — top Russian defense official
Andrey Belousov listed AUKUS and the US-Japan-South Korea alliance as examples of such blocs
Read more
European leaders attempt to keep Ukraine issue off the table at NATO summit — NYT
According to the media, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky was not even the center of attention, as in previous years
Read more
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Read more
Russia-Ukraine conflict 'more difficult than other wars' — Trump
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the West is now pleading for a ceasefire in Ukraine without preconditions
Read more
Russian army advancing toward Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance
Read more
Potential US sanctions to close window for talks with Russia — top diplomat
Marco Rubio said that Washington is going to continue to engage
Read more
Bank of Russia proposes new deadlines for full-scale introduction of digital ruble
The new deadlines were set after discussing the details with market participants as well as ministries and agencies concerned, the regulator said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East pushes forward towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Despite the Ukrainian army’s entrenched defenses in Shevchenko, Russian assault teams managed to break through the enemy’s defensive lines and gain a foothold in the community, raising Russian flags, the report said
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 46 Ukrainian drone control centers, 5 Starlink stations
The battlegroup’s air defense units shot down 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, battlegroup’s spokesman added
Read more
Khamenei says Iran attains victory over US
According to the Iranian leader, Washington "has achieved nothing in this war"
Read more
Russia now Europe’s largest economy, Putin states
According to the Russian leader, the country needs to keep its foot on the gas to stay among the world’s largest economies
Read more
Foreign mercenaries deployed near DPR border fleeing under Russian strikes
According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the foreign contingent in this sector
Read more
Russia to resist European attempts to hinder talks with Ukraine — intel chief
Russia will decisively follow its own path, Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Europe belligerent over prospects of improved Russia-US ties — senior diplomat
"Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko pointed out
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky was 'a bystander' at NATO summit in The Hague — Bild
According to the report, the summit’s final declaration contained only a vague phrase that "the allies confirm their long-term national commitments to support Ukraine"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yalta community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
SCO defense ministries must step up efforts to counter terrorism — Belousov
"It also seems logical to gradually combine the organization's potential with the capabilities of other international regional security structures," the Russian defense minister said
Read more
Iran detains 700 people suspected of cooperating with Israel — news agency
According to the report, most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces
Read more
Assessments of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities differ — Kremlin aide
"Those who sustained these strikes believe that everything was prepared in advance and the facilities did not suffer excessive and substantial damage," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul good enough for talks — Erdogan
The Turkish president’s remarks came in response to a question about whether he believed the level of the delegations at the Istanbul talks was appropriate
Read more
Europe must prevent conflicts like Ukraine's — Trump
According to the US president, it is vital that the additional money be spent on serious military hardware
Read more
Press review: Russia sticks on NATO security guarantees and EU-Ukraine union edges closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 26th
Read more
Ukraine’s army withdrawing battlegroup remnants from Shevchenko in western Donetsk region
Earlier, the Ukrainian military kept sending a large number of troops to hold that community but practically all of them were destroyed, the defense source added
Read more
US intel chief frozen out of Iran-related work following Trump criticism — media
Tulsi Gabbard will also not be present at the closed-door briefings scheduled for Thursday and Friday for members of the US Senate and House of Representatives, where the administration is expected to update lawmakers on the outcomes of recent US strikes on Iran
Read more
German politician slams Rutte over 'bootlicking' message to Trump before NATO summit
"Rutte’s message to Trump lays bare the complete vassal dependency of European NATO countries, which have obediently committed themselves to upholding US hegemony by channeling enormous sums into armaments and war" Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat insists that Ukraine’s off-bloc status be fixed
"Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the use of that country as a foothold for dealing a strategic defeat on us is unacceptable for us," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
Statements from Israel that operation against Iran not over yet sound alarming — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, this goes against Donald Trump's statements
Read more
Any provocation, even ‘dirty bomb’ can be expected from Kiev — Russian MP
Senator Natalia Nikonorova stressed that Russia "is ready to respond proportionally to any threat"
Read more
Zelensky cancels press conference and leaves Canada after failed meeting with Trump
Donald Trump left the G7 talks on June 17, ahead of schedule
Read more
Iranian strike destroys 6 laboratories at university in Beersheba, 9 others damaged
The university itself states that the missile strike "wiped out years of work on diverse research projects in medicine and biology," The Times of Israel notes
Read more
Ukrainian conflict to end in Kiev’s unconditional surrender — French expert
According to Xavier Moreau, the final say in the settlement will go to Russia
Read more
West’s hostile policy course precludes peace in Ukraine — senior Russian diplomat
"Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Putin requests considering Russian business’ proposals on order of foreign brands return
The deadline for a report on the issue is set for July 1, 2025
Read more
Cooperation between Russia, Iran to continue in all spheres — Foreign Ministry
"We completely reject any attempts to restrict a sovereign state’s legal right to a civilian nuclear program with brute force," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Putin to set off for two-day visit to Belarus, attend EAEU forum
The EAEU, which unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, marks its 10th anniversary this year
Read more
US merely wanted to bury Fordow nuclear facility in Iran, investigative journalist says
Additionally, the strikes by the US were not "aimed at elements of the Iranian leadership," Hersh said
Read more
Russia welcomes Middle East ceasefire, hopes it holds — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov stressed that the main thing now is that the parties have reached a truce
Read more
Foreigners can pay for Russian gas not only via Gazprombank until October 1
At the end of November 2024, the US imposed sanctions against Gazprombank, through which, in particular, foreign payments for Russian gas and oil are made
Read more
IAC issues recommendations after investigating first commercial drone incident
Among them was a proposal for drone manufacturers to equip aircraft with protected flight data recorders
Read more
Trump ready to meet Putin in Turkey to talk on Ukraine — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that the ultimate goal is to achieve "the long-awaited peace"
Read more
US appointed new deputy ambassador to Russia — Embassy
"We are pleased to welcome J. Douglas Dykehouse at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as the new deputy head of the diplomatic mission," the embassy said
Read more
Russia sees rising terror risk from IS networks — Security Council
Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yury Kokov emphasized that despite the cessation of large-scale hostilities, instability that poses a threat to neighboring states continues to persist in Afghanistan
Read more
US wants Iran to surrender, that will never happen — supreme leader
"Expecting Iran to capitulate to another country is foolish and erroneous, and will certainly be laughed at by the wise," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added
Read more
Major Ukrainian drone attack on Ulyanovsk Region results in no casualties — governor
"Alert air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy UAVs over the territory of the Ulyanovsk Region in the last two days," Alexey Russkikh said
Read more
EU is becoming military bloc that can compete with NATO — Medvedev
The Deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council characterized Brussels as a "den of cockroaches and shortsighted leaders," who are pushing a defense strategy centered on rearmament
Read more
Negotiations with Ukraine must continue, some issues are being resolved — Naryshkin
The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service highlighted that such dialogue allows for the resolution of various issues, including humanitarian concerns
Read more
Kremlin informs when timeframe for third round of talks with Kiev to be set
"After all the procedures that were agreed upon are completed, the exchange procedures, the time will come to determine the dates for the third round," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian army to leave no chance for Ukrainian forces to re-enter Kursk Region — Medvedev
"While the enemy has been driven out, they continue to attempt senseless incursions," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman acknowledged
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump exaggerates extent of damage to Iran's nuclear sites — Khamenei
Ali Khamenei said that the US failed to cause any significant harm
Read more
IAEA unable to trace Iranian uranium amid hostilities — IAEA chief
"Iran must show the agency’s inspector where this material is placed anyway," Rafael Grossi stressed
Read more
Russia ready to mediate de-escalation of Iran-Israel conflict — Belousov
According to the defense minister, "Russia immediately and at all levels expressed condolences to Iran for the numerous human casualties"
Read more
NATO’s increased defense spending won’t bring security to Europe — newspaper
According to the report, the logic of "engaging in military expansion while accusing others of being a threat" is not only foolish but also malicious
Read more
Kim unveils tourist area in Wonsan, Russian ambassador invited to ceremony — agency
The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, with an outdoor water part on its territory, will open for domestic tourists from July 1
Read more
Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved militarily — German chancellor
Friedrich Merz recalled that the European Union intends to adopt an 18th sanctions package on Thursday
Read more
Istanbul remains venue for Russia-Ukraine talks — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova expressed gratitude to Turkey for its hospitality and unwavering support to the negotiations
Read more
New Ukrainian unit formed to fortify Sumy Region - top commander
According to Alexander Syrsky, its primary tasks are to strengthen fortifications and build up a system of engineering and fortification barriers
Read more
First train from North Korea arrives in Moscow after five-year pause
"There are no passengers in this carriage yet, only the conductors arrived," the North Korean railway representative in Russia said
Read more
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Read more