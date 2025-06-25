Foreigners can pay for Russian gas not only via Gazprombank until October 1

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the permission for foreign buyers of Russian gas to pay for supplies in rubles not only via Gazprombank authorized for such transactions but also to other Russian banks, which was to expire on July 1, until October 1. A respective decree enters force from June 25.

The previous such permission was published on March 28, 2025, and it was to expire on July 1, 2025. The procedure of payments for Russian gas by foreign buyers was updated amid the introduction of US sanctions against Gazprombank. Previously, foreigners could only convert currency in other Russian banks, but later they still had to transfer rubles received to the account of the Russian gas supplier in Gazprombank.

In December 2024, foreign companies were allowed to pay for Russian gas not directly through an account at Gazprombank, but by crediting funds to the ruble account of a Russian supplier through third parties or by converting currency in other Russian banks.

At the end of November 2024, the US imposed sanctions against Gazprombank, through which, in particular, foreign payments for Russian gas and oil are made.