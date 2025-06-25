Spain considers defense spending at 2.1% of GDP sufficient — Economy Minister

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. The Spanish government considers an annual defense spending level of 2.1% of GDP to be sufficient, in contrast to the 5% target proposed by other NATO countries, Spain’s Minister of Economy Carlos Cuerpo told Bloomberg TV.

Cuerpo emphasized that Spain will remain a "responsible NATO ally." "This is not related to making good on our commitments or not," he said. "It’s just a different estimation on how much it will cost for Spain to make good on commitments with respect to covering the capabilities of NATO to protect itself."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has asserted that the alliance is "absolutely convinced" Spain must allocate 3.5% of GDP to meet NATO’s objectives. According to Bloomberg, Spain’s refusal to increase its defense budget could prompt US President Donald Trump to reconsider America’s commitments to the alliance’s collective security guarantees under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.