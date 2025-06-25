Russia may boost LNG consumption in 10 years from 2.5 to 14 bcm annually

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The consumption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a motor fuel in Russia could increase from the current level of approximately 2.5 bln to 14 bln cubic meters per year by 2035, according to Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin.

"According to this development concept for gas motor fuel through 2035, LNG consumption in the form of motor fuel could rise from the current 2.5 to 14 bln cubic meters annually. That’s over the next ten years. It is an ambitious projection," he said. A more conservative forecast anticipates a 3.5-fold increase, reaching 8-10 bln cubic meters per year.

Sorokin added that efforts should be made to reduce subsidies for LNG refueling stations and instead focus on providing support to vehicle manufacturers, including through leasing programs.

He recalled that the Ministry of Energy has been implementing a subsidy program for the gas motor fuel sector since 2018, during which the number of gas filling stations has more than doubled to 1,670 units.