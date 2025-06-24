Eight countries authorized Russian exports of animal products in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. Russia has obtained authorizations from eight countries for exports of 25 kinds of animal products since the start of this year, head of the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In total since the start of 2025, Rosselkhoznadzor received the clearance for exports of 25 kinds of animal products to eight countries: China, the Philippines, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Hong Kong, Guinea and Brazil," Dankvert said.

Russia is currently exporting grain and its processing products to 140 countries and poultry to 60 countries, the official added.