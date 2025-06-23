{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Blocking of Strait of Hormuz to trigger ‘oil shock’ — RDIF CEO

The US will also suffer, noted the special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The potential blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran will not spare the US, triggering a "global oil shock," CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Oil is priced globally. If the Strait of Hormuz is shut, the U.S. won’t be spared. No one is immune from a global oil shock - prices at the pump will [skyrocket]," he wrote on the X social network.

On Monday, the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has risen above $81 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since January 20, according to trading data.

Price of Brent crude oil surpasses $81 per barrel first time since January 20
As of 1:01 a.m. Moscow time (10:01 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 5.28% at $81.4 per barrel
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Tornado-S rockets effectively break through Ukrainian air defense
The rockets have an advanced inertial guidance system that successfully operates in conditions of satellite channel jamming, which is important in modern war that uses a lot of electronic warfare systems
Attempts to close Strait of Hormuz would be suicidal for Iran's economy
When asked whether a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be a red line for the United States, he replied that well, I think that would be suicidal or the Iranians themselves. I mean, their entire economy runs through the Strait of Hormuz"
Bitcoin price falls below $100,000 first since May 8
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto
Russia and Qatar making all efforts to return Russians home — diplomat
Earlier reports said that around 380 Russian citizens are waiting at the Doha airport to fly to Russia
Iran has right to peaceful use of nuclear technology — Putin
On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran
FACTBOX: Putin names five steps to change national economic structure
The Russian economy should be more technologically advanced
Russia is fulfilling all agreements reached with Ukraine in Istanbul — Medinsky
Earlier, media outlets reported claims that in the process of transferring more than 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Russia was allegedly substituting them with the bodies of Russian servicemen
Belarus frees 14 prisoners at Trump’s request — Kellogg’s deputy
According to John Coale, US President Donald Trump "encouraged this trip"
No talk yet on Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
Since the beginning of the year and following Trump’s inauguration, the Russian and US presidents have held five phone conversations
West’s hybrid war against Russia seeks to destroy EU — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that "many EU countries are on the verge of recession"
Agreements worth $80.3 bln signed at SPIEF-2025 — organizing committee
Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov noted that the overall atmosphere of the forum was marked by a strong sense of optimism about the recovery of business relations
Press review: US may abandon Ukraine talks as Mideast braces for escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 20th
Iranian foreign minister expects meeting with Putin in Moscow on June 23
Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Iranian minister noted
US prepared to destroy more Iranian targets ‘within minutes’ — Trump
According to US President, "there are many targets left" in Iran, but the US managed to hit "the most difficult of them" tonight
Iran’s top diplomat makes it clear option of closing Strait of Hormuz not ruled out
US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow
US strikes push back Iran's nuclear program for years — JD Vance
J.D. Vance said that I'm not going to get into sensitive intelligence here, but I think that we have really pushed their program back by a very long time
Iran uses Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile for first time in attack on Israel — IRGC
Forty solid and liquid fuel missiles were used in the strike, IRGC added
US use of nuclear weapons in Iran would lead to catastrophic developments — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, there are so many speculations that "it’s impossible to comment on them"
Right to self-defense with no consideration of UN Charter leads to chaos — Lavrov
US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow
Russians most of all wait for return of IKEA, McDonald's
Head of the Russian Quality System nonprofit organization Maxim Protasov still noted that there is a group of consumers that do not want the return of foreign brands at all
Russia ready to supply LNG to Mexico, share energy technologies — minister
Russia is also ready to share technologies for oil production in difficult geological conditions and technologies for increasing the efficiency of oil refining with Mexico
High time for Zelensky to admit loss of everything — Republika Srpska president
According to Milorad Dodik, Zelensky believed the words of Western politicians "who clapped him on the shoulder and promised him a lot of things, but they failed in all of this"
Russia strongly condemns flight of Ukrainian drones through Kazakh airspace — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that Russia calls on all responsible governments and specialized international agencies "to pay attention to such provocations"
Immediate negotiations with Russia are Ukraine’s only chance — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya thanked the United States for supporting the direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev
Russian Knyaz Vandal FPV drones destroy NATO equipment worth over $2bln since August 2024
The FPV jam-resistant drone was tested in August 2024 when Ukraine intruded into the Kursk region
Putin points to Israel's huge Russian-speaking demographic
The Russian leader also noted that Russia has traditionally friendly allied relations with the Arab and Islamic world
Senior Iranian diplomat excludes any possibility of talks with US, Israel
Iran, in his words, doesn’t want to engage in talks for the sake of talks
US preparing for possible retaliatory strike on American facilities by Iran — NBC
It is not yet clear which US facilities could be attacked, they said
PREVIEW: Top EU diplomats to discuss Middle East conflict, anti-Russian sanctions
Additionally, they will make another attempt to introduce sanctions against several Israeli ministers for the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip
Iran rejects US proposals on nuclear program — speaker
According to Mike Johnson, the US strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining "the most lethal weapon on the planet"
Russian army liberates Perebudova in DPR, Petrovskoye in Kharkov Region
The units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1,355 troops in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, ministry said
US learns of attacks plotted on its military bases in Iraq, Syria — NYT
According to the newspaper, "so far the groups have held off, and Iraqi officials are working hard to dissuade militia action"
At least 15 die after suicide bomber’s attack on Christina church in Damascus — TV
The incident occurred in Damascus’ al-Duwaila neighborhood populated mostly by Christians
Iranian parliamentary committee calls for Tehran withdrawal from NPT
According to the lawmakers, the committee’s meeting was attended by a representative from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a deputy foreign minister
Iran warns Qatar about potential strikes on US bases — newspaper
The targets of Iranian strikes, in case the US decides to join the Israeli operation against Tehran, may become other US bases throughout the Middle East, as well as Washington's diplomatic missions in the region, The Washington Post pointed out
Press review: Washington mulls Iran strike as Russia and US plan 15 joint ventures by 2025
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 19th
Some countries fear major war, stand ready to back Tehran — Iranian source
The agency source added that some nations "have conveyed their readiness to assist Tehran in various capacities"
China's new mosquito-sized drone could revolutionize military warfare, medicine — SCMP
According the newspaper, which cited military sources and TV channels, similar miniature bionic robots are best suited to reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield
Trump emissary asks Musk to give Iran temporary free access to Starlink
"I’ll chip in a donation and I think others would, too," said Grenell
Medvedev says both Israel, Iran should abandon their nuclear programs
"We know that Israel has a secret nuclear program," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
US can establish good relations with Iran if it gives up nuclear ambitions — JD Vance
The Vice President added that Washington "can have a good relationship with the Iranians," but Tehran should not attack American troops in the Middle East or seek nuclear weapons
Iran has right to "resist US military aggression," defend national interests — MFA
The ministry called the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow "a terrible blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime"
Iran will be ready to attack US military in Middle East — top diplomat
"That's quite understandable, and self defense is a legitimate rights of every country," Abbas Araghchi said
Putin has no plans to talk with Trump, conversation may be organized — Kremlin
US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Saudi Arabia will be guest country for SPIEF-2026
Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov also announced that the second Russia-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Forum is expected to take place in Cairo
Trump does not rule out change of power in Iran
It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change, emphasized the US President
Russian forces can easily liberate Sumy due to crisis in Ukrainian army ranks — expert
"This is not a major issue for our armed forces, this is quite a realistic task given the current personnel crisis in the Ukrainian army," Yan Gagin said
Russia’s share of trade with countries that introduced sanctions drops to 10%
Kobakov noted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian economy have had the opposite of their intended effect
Houthi rebels to launch attacks on US forces in Red Sea — politburo member
US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow
Trump claims colossal damage to Iranian nuclear facilities
According to him, the B-2 pilots that participated in the operation have safely returned to Missouri
Iran’s underground nuclear sites sustained most damage — Trump
The biggest damage took place far below ground level, US President said
Russia strongly condemns US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran — MFA
The UN Security Council must respond to Washington’s attacks on Iranian territory, the ministry noted
US will bog down in regional conflict if Iran retaliates, Swiss expert warns
According to Lehmici, there are no doubts that the Iranians "are still capable of retaliating thanks to their missile potential"
Iran may attack Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility — TV
The Al Jazeera's source also said that the IRGC has "precise information about Israel's stockpile of air defense missiles"
Russian army creates bridgehead for further offensive as it liberated Perebudova in DPR
The liberation of Peredubova took less than three days, the ministry added
Western media reluctant to acknowledge imminent nuclear threat to whole world — diplomat
Iran calls on UN Security Council to convene emergency meeting
"In light of the grave and far-reaching consequences of the United States’ savage and criminal actions for international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently requests the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting," Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said
Ukraine, Middle East, new world order: main points from Putin's keynote address at SPIEF
According to the Russian president, Russians and Ukrainians are one people
US will not support lower price cap on Russian oil due to impact on its own exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would not supply oil and oil products under the conditions of the price cap
West to cut arms flow to Kiev amid Iran-Israel conflict — Russian official
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky urged to take advantage of the situation
US calls on China to convince Iran not to close Strait of Hormuz — Rubio
In turn, US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with NBC News that a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be suicidal for the Iranian economy
Iran says it used undetectable missiles to strike Mossad headquarters
According to the Iranian official, the attack came as a surprise for the Israel
Trump, Erdogan tried to set up meeting between US, Iran — news outlet
According to Axios, the attempt failed because the leaders could not contact Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his approval of the meeting
Putin admits worried about threat of World War III
"There is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing," the Russian president said
Russia warns US against interfering in military actions against Iran — MFA
Maria Zakharova said that it would be an extremely dangerous step with unpredictable negative consequences
FACTBOX: US strikes Iran: what we know so far
TASS has compiled key information about the US strikes on Iran
US’ attacks on Iran constitute flagrant violation of UN Charter — permanent mission
Iran has called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting in connection with the US’ attack, Amir Saeid Iravani said
US takes action to alleviate Iran’s nuclear threat — British PM
US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow
PREVIEW: Top Iranian diplomat to meet with Putin, hold several talks
As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to TASS, the top Iranian diplomat arrived in Moscow on Sunday night "to hold several talks"
IDF registers launch of Iranian missiles towards Israel
Civilians were instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice
Behind-the-scenes maneuvers by ’democratic West’ ended in catastrophe for Europe — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that the resurgence of Nazi Germany were a direct result of the "indulgence shown by the so-called Western democracies"
US strikes on Iran were not about 'regime change' — Pentagon Chief
According to Hegseth the US President "authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to the US national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel"
Rosatom chief says Israel should be interested in safety of Iran’s Bushehr NPP
Alexey Likhachev noted that any nuclear explosion there could send radiation across borders
Ukraine tries to ‘prick’ Russia with story about returned Russian soldier’s body — source
Under the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 6,060 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine, while Kiev returned only 78 bodies to Moscow
PREVIEW: Putin to meet with leader of Mali
The most recent meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in July 2023
Israel attacks military targets concurrently in four areas in Iran — IDF
During the strikes, an IAF aircraft identified Iranian Armed Forces soldiers loading missile launchers and eliminated them," it said, adding that the Israeli military will continue delivering strikes throughout Iran to eliminate threats to Israel
Ukraine must not acquire nuclear weapons — Putin
According to Putin, these conditions form the foundation for long-term regional stability
Lavrov calls US strike on Iran another step toward unpredictable escalation
During that call that was initiated by the Hungarian side, the two top diplomats "discussed the situation following the United States’ strike on Iranian nuclear facilities," the ministry said
Russia plans to gradually increase production of aircraft — minister
According to Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov 23 MS-21 planes are currently at various stages of completion at the production in Irkutsk
US could strike Iran as soon as next weekend — Hersh
According to the American journalist Seymour Hersh, the operation will "entail heavy American bombing"
Trump announces successful US Air Force attack on three Iranian nuclear sites
According to Reuters, the attack involved B-2 strategic bombers previously redeployed to Guam, a US overseas territory in the Pacific
Postponement of Russia-US contacts on irritants related to selection of location for talks
Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev maintains contacts with the US Department of the State and other American structures at a level close to normal, Presidential Aide said
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Russia, China, Pakistan’s draft resolution reflects stance of UNSC majority — envoy
The text reflects the stance of the vast majority of Security Council members voiced during our sessions on June 13 and 20
Russian Air Defense downs 4 JDAM bombs, 97 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 Hours
The report also noted that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 663 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 64,682 UAVs, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,997 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple-launch rocket system vehicles, 26,451 artillery pieces and mortars, and 37,102 units of special military automotive equipment
Taurus missiles won’t stop Russia’s advance in special op zone — Putin
Russian President noted that taking into account the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces are only 47% staffed, the presence of Taurus missiles "makes absolutely no sense"
Hungarian NGO condemns attacks on Iran by Israel, US
Simo said that on June 21 he submitted a message of support of the country’s people to Iran’s ambassador to Hungary, Morteza Moradian
Russian Armed Forces liberate Zaporozhye settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
At the same time, Ukrainian armed forces sustained losses exceeding 1,350 servicemen over the past 24 hours in the zone of the special military operation
US congresswoman says strikes on Iran reason to impeach Trump
"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said
Grossi says emergency meeting of IAEA Board of Governors on Iran to be held on June 23
US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow
Kiev creates own problems after deciding to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — Putin
Kiev authorities personally formed a line of combat contact stretching along for almost two thousand kilometers, the Russian president said
Iran got bombed instead of receiving support in nuclear sphere, Russian envoy says
"This is an outrageous and cynical situation", Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said
Putin to spend four days in China though such long visits rarity — Kremlin aide
Ushakov said earlier that Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had agreed to meet at the SCO summit, which will run from August 31 through September 1
Iranian president warns US of response after strikes on its nuclear facilities
Iran and the United States have been holding indirect Oman-brokered talks on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program since April
Iran ready for dialogue on atom, won’t give up its nuclear program — president
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Tehran welcomes dialogue and negotiations, but only if the country's legitimate rights are respected
Iran calls on IAEA to take measures following US strikes on its nuclear facilities
The AEOI chief also stressed that his country reserves the right to defend its own national interests, including potential measures against the IAEA chief’s "personal inaction and complicity"
