Gazprom, China sign agreements on cross-border section of Far Eastern route

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Gazprom, CNPC, and PipeChina have signed agreements on the design, construction, and commissioning of the cross-border section of the Far Eastern route, a TASS correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

Agreements were also signed regarding the further operation of the section.

According to a statement from Gazprom, the agreements regulate the parties’ cooperation during the commissioning and subsequent operation of the cross-border section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River, in the area of Dalnerechensk (Russia) and Hulin (China), including matters of operational management and technical maintenance.

The state-owned oil and gas corporation CNPC is Gazprom’s primary partner in China.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller stated that gas deliveries to China via the Far Eastern route, in the amount of 10 bln cubic meters per year, would begin at the end of January 2027. Construction, he noted, is proceeding strictly on schedule.