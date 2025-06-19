Russia and Nicaragua sign plan to combat customs violations

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service and Nicaragua signed a plan to combat customs violations for 2025-2027, the press service of the department reported. The document was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Joint activities include exchanging information and conducting joint law enforcement operations.

"During the meeting, a plan to combat customs violations was signed between the Federal Customs Service of Russia, the customs administration of Nicaragua and the National Police of Nicaragua for 2025-2027. The document defines joint activities aimed at combating violations in the customs sphere, including exchanging law enforcement information, as well as conducting joint law enforcement operations," the report says.

During the meeting, the participants noted that the accreditation of a representative of the Russian Federal Customs Service in Cuba in Nicaragua is an important step for more effectively resolving customs issues in the context of bilateral trade.

"The parties also stressed the gradual advancement of joint work on the protocol signed by the Russian Federal Customs Service and the Ministry of Trade of Nicaragua in 2024," the press service said.

The result of this work will be the launch of an electronic system for verifying certificates of origin of goods, which will eliminate the need to use paper certificates when importing preferential goods from Nicaragua to Russia.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.