OPEC+ deal to be studied as example of energy diplomacy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The OPEC+ agreement stipulating measures for oil market stabilization should be studied as an example of energy diplomacy, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The framework of cooperation developed under OPEC+ is unique," he said. "I believe it should be taught as a model in schools of energy diplomacy, schools of diplomacy, of how to develop multilateral cooperation between nations, with the same shared objective of providing stability to the whole global economy and energy," Al Ghais stressed.

"When we stabilize the oil market, this not only serves oil-producing countries, but it also serves consumers. And by definition, it serves the whole global economy," he added.