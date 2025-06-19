Gazprom, Hungary discuss gas supplies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto discussed gas supplies at their meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian gas holding said.

"The parties discussed issues of current and looking-forward gas deliveries," Gazprom said.

Russia and Hungary are linked by long-term, reliable and mutually beneficial partner relations in the energy sphere. In 2025, there will be the 50th anniversary from the start of Russian gas supplies to Hungary.