CPC expects pumping down two mln tons in 2025 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) expects that oil pumping over its system will drop by two mln metric tons this year against the target and will total 74 mln metric tons, CEO Nikolay Gorban told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We expect the figure to be lower - about two mln tons from what was planned. However, this will be associated exactly with operations of shippers and not with the work of the CPC system. We have 76 mln tons stated; we see now it will be about 74 mln tons," Gorban said.

CPC shipped 30 mln metric tons of oil during the first five months of this year.