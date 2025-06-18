Russia working to expand flight program with China, Vietnam, and Thailand

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is actively working to expand its flight program with China, Vietnam, and Thailand, Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are currently exploring the possibility of broadening the flight program with China, Vietnam, and Thailand for the long term. Expanding the geographic reach of available Asian destinations remains one of our key priorities," he stated.

The Aeroflot Group currently operates flights to five cities in China. Its flagship carrier, Aeroflot Airlines, flies to Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, and Sanya. Meanwhile, Rossiya Airlines offers flights from Krasnoyarsk to Harbin, Beijing, and Sanya, and from Vladivostok to Harbin and Shanghai.

Aeroflot also operates flights to two Vietnamese cities - Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang. According to the airline, Vietnam consistently ranks among the most popular international destinations. In 2024 alone, the airline transported more than 73,000 passengers between Moscow and Ho Chi Minh City. In addition to Aeroflot, Vietnamese routes are also served by Azur Air and Red Wings.

Russian carriers also include Thailand in their flight networks. Aeroflot operates flights to Phuket and Bangkok from Moscow, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Khabarovsk, and Vladivostok. Red Wings offers flights to the Thai island of Phuket from Sochi, Moscow, Novosibirsk, and Ekaterinburg. S7 Airlines also serves routes to Thailand, for example, offering flights from Irkutsk to Bangkok.

