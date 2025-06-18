RDIF, AmCham discuss resumption of direct flights between Russia, US — head of RDIF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham) discussed restoration of direct flights between Russia and the US during a business breakfast at the St. Petersburg Intranational Economic Forum, head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the forum.

"I would like to thank AmCham for the very constructive, creative and correct work they are doing, including on a number of technical issues, but which are important. For example, we discussed the need to restore direct air traffic between Russia and the United States. So, there are many important, practical, positive issues. We are in constant contact with Mr. Witkoff (US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - TASS)," he said.

Dmitriev also said that today they discussed specific plans of American companies to be present on the Russian market, to develop various projects, including in the pharmaceutical and medical fields.

"Investors from the US venture industry have arrived, who want to invest in our technologies, develop technology projects. Therefore, there are very practical questions [on the agenda] related to how to restore economic investment cooperation. There are a lot of technical but relevant questions. For example, there is a certain US bill that prohibits new additional investments by American companies in Russia. So, we discussed what work should be done to eliminate this bill," he noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is under way on June 18-21. This year, the forum’s main theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.