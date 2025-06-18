Chinese TANK 700 and WEY 80 vehicles unveiled at SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Chinese premium automotive brand TANK showcased its TANK 700 and WEY 80 models at its exhibition stand at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to a TASS correspondent.

Previously, organizer of the forum the Roscongress Foundation and TANK, which is part of the GWM (Great Wall Motor) Group, reached a cooperation agreement under which TANK will serve as the official vehicle of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2025.

As part of the agreement, the Roscongress Foundation will receive a fleet of vehicles, including body-on-frame SUVs such as the TANK 300, TANK 500, and the flagship TANK 700, as well as the hybrid crossover WEY 07 and the WEY 80 minivan. These vehicles will be used to transport guests and forum participants.

TANK is a brand under the Great Wall Motor Group, specializing in premium-class SUVs. Its lineup includes both urban and body-on-frame models.

About the Forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.