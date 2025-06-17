St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to welcome Bahrain as guest country — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Bahrain will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) under the official title of guest country, with its delegation being led by Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the son of Bahrain’s reigning king and the country’s national security adviser, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Bahrain will be a guest country. It is sending a representative delegation to St. Petersburg, around 80 people," he said. "The delegation will be led by the Bahraini king’s son. He is the king’s envoy for humanitarian issues and youth affairs, as well as his national security adviser and the commander of the Royal Guard."

The very fact that "despite the dramatic escalation in the Middle East," such an esteemed guest from Bahrain is coming to St. Petersburg means that the king sees "the importance of maintaining contacts with Russia even in such a tense situation," Ushakov added.

The guest country status grants an extended business and cultural program at the forum. Thus, the Bahraini prince will take part in the SPIEF plenary session.

Last year, Oman was the SPIEF guest country.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will be featured at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.