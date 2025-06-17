OPEC+ states ready to respond quickly to any market changes — Novak

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries are ready to respond quickly to any changes in the situation on the oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper, adding that the parameters of the deal might be adjusted if necessary.

"Regarding the adjustment issue, OPEC+ countries are in contact permanently, monitoring the market situation, being ready to flexibly and quickly respond to any market changes. If necessary, the parameters of the deal may also be adjusted in the future for ensuring the demand and supply balance," he said.

Affordable prices are driving additional demand for oil with persisting global competition, Novak noted, adding that additional volumes of raw materials are demanded globally.

"Given the current state of the oil market and its balance overall, as well as the traditionally high demand season in the summer period, it is crucial for each country to fulfill its obligations [under the OPEC+ agreement]," he said.

Novak also noted that the radical change in the external economic environment, including sanctions, the situation in the Middle East, and high volatility on the oil market confirm that the current mechanism of the OPEC+ deal is the most efficient instrument. "It ensures the highest efficiency of oil production and revenues of the state. Consequently, OPEC+ plays and will continue playing a coordinating role on the market as it has been doing for the past five years," he said.