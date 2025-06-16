Brent oil price rises by more than 4% amid conflict in the Middle East — ICE

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has risen by more than 4% on the London ICE Exchange amid the armed conflict between Israel and Iran.

As of 01:00 a.m. Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent rose by 4.18% to $78.32 per barrel.

By 01:20 Moscow time (10:20 p.m. GMT), Brent futures had slowed significantly and were trading at $77.78 per barrel (+3.46%), while WTI futures for August 2025 delivery were up 3.91% to $75.04 per barrel.

Amid new tensions in the Middle East, the price of Brent futures for August 2025 delivery on the London ICE exchange exceeded $78 per barrel on the afternoon of June 13 for the first time since January 28, 2025, and rose to a daily high of $78.5 per barrel.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.