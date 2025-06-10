Moscow Exchange to Begin Calculating and Publishing Bitcoin Index

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) will begin calculating and publishing a Bitcoin index starting from Tuesday. In the future, this indicator may be used as the underlying asset for financial instruments, the exchange announced.

"On June 10, 2025, the Moscow Exchange will launch the calculation and publication of a new MOEX Derivatives Market Bitcoin Index. The index code is MOEXBTC. The Bitcoin index will be calculated based on price data from perpetual futures and swaps for the BTCUSDT pair sourced from four major cryptocurrency exchanges - Binance, Bybit, OKX, and Bitget," the exchange stated.

MOEX noted that the index will be calculated as a weighted average of prices, taking into account the weight coefficients of the selected trading platforms.

On June 4, the Moscow Exchange launched trading in futures contracts linked to cryptocurrency prices (Bitcoin Trust ETF) for qualified investors. Market participants interviewed by TASS reported strong investor interest in this instrument.

In May, the Bank of Russia authorized the offering of derivative financial instruments, securities, and digital financial assets tied to cryptocurrency prices to qualified investors. However, the regulator still advises financial institutions and their clients against directly investing in cryptocurrencies.