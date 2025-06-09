Lada Largus enters top five of Russian car market after a long break

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Sales of the domestic Lada Largus station wagon from June 2 to June 8, 2025 in Russia amounted to 653 units, which allowed the model to enter the top five of the national car market after a long break, the Autostat analytical agency reported.

"According to the Autostat agency, 653 new Lada Largus station wagons were sold in our country during the 23rd week of 2025 (from June 2 to June 8). This allowed this model to enter the top five of the Russian car market after a long break," the statement says.

Last time the model was among the market leaders at the end of the 46th week of 2024.

The top 5 last week also included Lada Granta (3,000 units sold), Lada Vesta (1,700), Haval Jolion (1,000) and Changan UNI-S (806 units).

The top ten of sales leaders also includes Geely Monjaro, Lada Niva Legend, Belgee X50, Chery Tiggo 4 and Lada Niva Travel, with sales volumes ranging from 580 to 650 cars.

"In general, 23,600 new passenger cars were sold in the Russian Federation during the 23rd week. This is 1% less than the week before, and 22% worse than the level of a year ago," the Autostat report says.

Lada cars sales in May

According to the analytical agency, 25,200 new Lada cars were sold in May, which is 36.2% less than in the same period last year. Despite the decline, the brand retained its leadership in the Russian car market with a share of 28% of the total sales of new cars.