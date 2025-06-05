Gas consumption in Russia rises by 5.2% in 2024 to 521.5 bcm — Gazprom

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Gas consumption in Russia increased by 5.2% in 2024, reaching 521.5 bln cubic meters, driven by colder weather during the winter months, according to Gazprom’s annual report.

"In 2024, total gas consumption in Russia amounted to 521.5 bln cubic meters, which is 5.2% higher than in 2023. This growth was primarily due to relatively colder weather conditions during the winter months of 2024 compared to the previous year," the statement said.

The main contributors to the increased consumption were the electric power and oil industries, the residential and utility sectors, as well as the general population. Additionally, consumption rose in the agricultural sector, largely thanks to the active implementation of regional gasification and re-gasification programs, Gazprom reported.

By 2030, the company expects domestic gas consumption in Russia to grow by approximately 20 bln cubic meters.

In 2024, total investment funding (including VAT) for the construction of inter-settlement and intra-settlement gas pipelines, gas distribution stations (GDS), and branch pipelines, as well as for re-gasification projects, amounted to 262 bln rubles ($3.33 bln). Investments in the construction and reconstruction of GDS and branch pipelines under the capital construction plan last year totaled 38.6 bln rubles ($491 mln). Five GDS facilities and branch pipelines with a combined length of 243.2 km were built.