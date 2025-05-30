Russia working on BRICS grain exchange concept — Deputy PM

SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian government is currently working on the BRICS grain exchange concept, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the Russian Grain Forum.

"International cooperation is an important instrument. As you are aware, BRICS countries backed Russia’s proposal to create their own grain exchange," the official said. "The concept that will be presented to partners is being elaborated at present at the level of the government," Patrushev said.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening food sovereignty of the association and lowering dependence on Western trade platforms," he added.