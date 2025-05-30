Microsoft's main legal entity in Russia decides to file for bankruptcy

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Microsoft Rus LLC, the main legal entity of Microsoft Corporation in Russia, has decided to file for bankruptcy in Moscow, according to data from the Fedresurs portal.

Gazprombank is listed among the company's creditors.

Microsoft has three more legal entities in Russia - Microsoft Development Center Rus, Microsoft Mobile Rus, and Microsoft Payments Rus.

Microsoft closed its branches and separate divisions in 13 Russian cities in December 2024 - January 2025, as follows from its financial statements.

According to the Federal Tax Service, in 2024, Microsoft Rus received 174.1 million rubles ($2.2 mln) in net profit against 125.3 million rubles ($1.6 mln) in 2023 (+38.9%).

In the reports of the corporation's Russian subsidiaries for 2023, Microsoft said that it does not intend to liquidate them. One of the companies, Microsoft Mobile Rus, ceased operations back in 2016.