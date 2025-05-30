Space-based monitoring of illegal logging in Russia will cover 40 regions in 2025

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The area of continuous space monitoring of Russian forests where illegal logging may happen is set to increase by over 12% in 2025, covering 40 regions of the country, the press service of the Federal Forestry Agency (Rosleskhoz) told TASS.

"To improve the efficiency of forest use and strengthen measures to protect forests from illegal logging, Rosleskhoz has determined the monitoring area for 2025 at 300 mln hectares, including 90 mln hectares of continuous monitoring, which represents an increase of 12.5% compared to 2024. In 2025, remote monitoring of forest use will cover 40 regions," the statement said.

Monitoring from space is conducted in areas of active logging and timber processing, as well as in regions where violations of forestry legislation were previously identified.

"Under continuous monitoring, satellite imagery is analyzed on an ongoing basis, which not only enables prompt responses to identified violations but also allows for the forecasting of risks, thereby preserving the country’s forest resources. This year, continuous monitoring will primarily focus on Irkutsk region, Arkhangelsk region, and Krasnoyarsk region, where intensive logging activities are underway," Head of the Forest Management and Resource Assessment Department of the Federal Forestry Agency Alexey Grigoryev was quoted in the statement.