VTB’s net profit under IFRS declines by 18.6% to $2.104 bln for four months

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The VTB Group’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-April 2025 amounted to 165.5 bln rubles ($2.104 bln), marking an 18.6% decrease compared to the same period last year, the group’s report stated.

For April alone, VTB’s net profit totaled 24.3 bln rubles ($309 mln), which is 70% lower than for the first four months of 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, the group’s assets have contracted by 2.4%, reaching 35.2 trillion rubles ($447.8 bln) as of the reporting date.

The gross loan portfolio before provisions stood at 23.8 trillion rubles ($302.7 bln) at the reporting date, declining 0.6% in April. Loans to corporate clients amounted to 16.2 trillion rubles ($206.1 bln), down 0.5% in April.

Net commission income demonstrated growth compared to the same period last year. In April, it rose by 27.2%, and for the first four months of 2025 by 37.1%, reaching 23.4 bln rubles ($297.6 mln) and 96.1 bln rubles ($1.222 bln), respectively, partly due to a positive effect from forex transactions and transactional fees related to cross-border payment servicing.

Net operating income before provisions was 90.8 bln rubles ($1.155 bln) in April and 449.1 bln rubles ($5.712 bln) over the first four months of this year, increasing by 35.3% and 33.3% compared to the respective periods of 2024.