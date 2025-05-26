Stepping up use of Russian software is strategic task — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. In 2022, the shortage of Russian software was recognized as a significant challenge confronting the nation. President Vladimir Putin underscored the urgency of vastly increasing the deployment of domestically-produced software during a meeting with business leaders at the Kremlin.

"When we analyzed the situation in 2022, we identified this as one of the most critical issues," Putin stated. "It impacts the entire economy."

He emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, asserting, "Our primary goal is to exponentially expand the adoption of Russian software in key sectors. This is a clear priority for the state and a crucial component of our national development strategy."