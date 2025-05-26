{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s level of robotization reached 29 robots per 10,000 people by end of 2024

Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov noted that there were eight main manufacturers of robots in Russia at present

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The level of robotization in Russia at the end of last year stood at 29 robots per 10,000 people, with the goal to reach a level of 145 robots per 10,000 workers, according to Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov.

"By the end of last year, the level was 29 robots per 10,000 people. A year ago, this figure was 19. So, we have made quite a significant increase. However, I will emphasize again that our task is to reach a level of around 145 robots per 10,000 people, taking into account the parallel growth occurring worldwide. This, in fact, is within our capabilities," he stated.

At the same time, the leading countries such as South Korea have more than 1,100 robots per 10,000 workers. According to Alikhanov, this is largely due to the structure of their economy.

The minister also noted that there are currently eight main manufacturers of robots in Russia, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade is working to ensure that all of them obtain a certificate of "Russian origin."

According to a May decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin, by 2030 Russia must rank among the top 25 countries in the world in terms of robotization level.

Some foreign companies left Russian partners in lurch — Putin
The president noted that in recent years, Russian businesses have faced a number of serious challenges related to logistics and supply chains, as well as difficulty with payment mechanisms and international settlements
Read more
West divided over Ukraine conflict, founder of Schiller Institute says
According to Helga Zepp-LaRouche, there is no unity in NATO about this question
Read more
New Afghan government to send delegates to Russian security forum for the first time
The Russian Security Council reported that "organizations and associations involving countries of the Global South and East have been playing an increasingly important role in recent years"
Read more
Russian forces continue to advance along entire front, Donetsk leader says
Denis Pushilin pointed out that several settlements had been liberated in the region in the previous week
Read more
US newspaper calls ballistic missiles Russia’s 'most effective weapons'
According to the intelligence official, Ukraine still needs Patriot ammunition and ballistic missile interception systems because the stockpiles accumulated under former President Joe Biden are running low
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Kremlin rejects accusations of Russian role in setting PM Starmer's house on fire
"All these suspicions usually turn out to be groundless, unsubstantiated and often ridiculous," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
No discussion of temporary agreement between Tehran, Washington — Iranian diplomat
The issue was not raised during the fifth round of talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry says Ukraine loses 1,330 soldiers over day
Over the past day, Ukraine lost a tank and 31 armored combat vehicles
Read more
Trump says US makes lots of hypersonic missiles
He also reiterated the assertion that Russia was able to build its own hypersonic missiles after getting certain data from the US during President Barak Obama administration
Read more
110 Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula, Tver, Novgorod, Smolensk and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry added
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Ukrainian army has no capabilities to counter Russia’s Iskander missile system
According to Rostec, can only observe the flight of these missiles and realize the inevitable destruction of its sites
Read more
Ukrainian troops flee liberated Belovody, leaving dead, wounded behind
According to the Defense Ministry, before liberating Belovody, Russian paratroopers breached the enemy’s defense lines in and around the settlement
Read more
Trump says won’t cut US defense budget
"We can cut plenty of other things," the president said
Read more
Highest class solar flare registered on Sunday
Flares are accompanied with solar plasma ejections
Read more
Million-strong army in politically volatile Ukraine to pose threat to EU security — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that there was no assurance that Ukraine – or its armed forces – would maintain a cooperative attitude toward EU nations
Read more
IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks Ukraine, NATO, Europe at conference in Moscow
The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia will draw up a memorandum on Ukraine based on the most fundamental things and the root causes of the conflict, which must be removed "like a cancerous tumor"
Read more
Trump considering toughening sanctions against Russia
The US leader has also expressed his displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on Ukrainian targets, saying that he was "surprised" and he does not "like it at all"
Read more
Man to land on Mars by end of 2030s — cosmonaut Shkaplerov
At the moment, Roscosmos and other agencies are implementing a long-term space program, Shkaplerov said
Read more
Russia says its Iskander missile hit container ship carrying drones to Ukraine
"As a result of the fire impact on these targets there was a secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers that were stored on the pier, as well as a heavy fire," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian official Portnov visited Ukraine shortly before being gunned down in Spain
According to the outlet, Portnov met with senior officials in charge of law enforcement agencies
Read more
Trump informs of good talks with Iran, progress on nuclear deal
"We’ve had some real progress, serious progress," US President said
Read more
Zelensky constantly creating problems for Ukraine with his statements — Trump
US President again expressed displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on targets in Ukraine and opined that Russia’s authorities hypothetically want to get all of Ukrainian territory which may "lead to the downfall of Russia," without elaborating
Read more
Luxembourgish member of European Parliament says he arrived in Moscow to discuss Ukraine
Fernand Kartheiser is to meet with members of government and the two chambers of Parliament
Read more
No agreement on next round of Iran-US nuclear talks reached so far — top Iranian diplomat
Tehran is holding talks "patiently and calmly," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Nearly 80% of Gaza’s territory controlled by Israel — enclave’s authorities
"Such control based on the use of force" constitutes "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the enclave’s authorities said
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks DPR nine times in 24 hours
A total of 33 rounds of various munitions were fired in the Gorlovka and Yasinovataya directions
Read more
Trump agrees to postpone introduction of 50% tariffs on EU goods
Ursula von der Leyen called US President, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union
Read more
Japan shells west of Kunashir island without warning
Japan has not received any notices or protests from Russia after the incident
Read more
Istanbul probable platform for second round of talks between Russia, Ukraine — source
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the Vatican's initiative to host the next talks between Moscow and Kiev, saying that this venue was "a little inelegant" because it would be a meeting of two Orthodox Christian countries on Catholic soil
Read more
Kremlin attributes Trump's remarks on Russian air strikes on Ukraine to emotional strain
"We are closely monitoring all reactions," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
Ukrainian forces shot captive Russian troops in DPR, eyewitness says
According to the eyewitness, the Ukrainian troops that shot Russian captives lived in a neighboring house
Read more
Presidential aide slams Estonia's attempt to detain Russian cargo ship as ‘piracy’
According to Nikolay Patrushev, threats from NATO are increasing, as is the alliance's naval presence and combat and reconnaissance capabilities in the Baltic Sea
Read more
Russian presidential aide points to increasing threats from NATO
"Threats emanating from NATO are growing rapidly as the alliance has thrown the international security architecture built after World War II to the wind," Nikolay Patrushev stated
Read more
Ovechkin arrives in Russia — source
"Alexander arrived at Domodedovo Airport," the source said
Read more
Plane with Russian soldiers returning from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
"The soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian defense ministry’s medical establishments," Zvezda reported
Read more
US no longer sees Ukraine as priority — media
According to the media outlet, Ukraine is ready to pay "whatever it takes" for Patriot air defense systems but "the White House response has been non-committal"
Read more
West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide
"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Almost 4,500 Russian nationals brought back from Ukraine since special op started
According to the calculations, since the beginning of the military operation, at least 4,492 Russians have been returned, with 1,000 of them swapped in the most recent exchange on May 23-25
Read more
Buffer zone to cover nearly all of Ukraine — Medvedev
It could happen if "If military aid to the Banderite regime continues," deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Moscow — ATOR
At the airports of central Russia, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were again introduced on the night of May 26, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia recalled
Read more
Musk announces renewed focus on business following X outages
Major operational improvements need to be made, he noted
Read more
Russian army after liberating Kursk Region creating security zone along Russian border
The Russian military forces are advancing each day, backing the Ukrainian army from the state border for creating a sanitary zone and ensuring security, the spokesman said
Read more
Russian Army has around 7 km to go to reach outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donbass region
According to Marochko, the Russian Army has been actively advancing
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Sumy Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Tories convincing Boris Johnson to return to politics — newspaper
Such talks became more active in the light of low ratings of the party
Read more
Zelensky to continue conflict even in case of ceasefire — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk contended that this approach primarily benefits the current authorities, who profit from the ongoing conflict, while neglecting the genuine interests of the Ukrainian people
Read more
Berlin no longer puts restrictions on range of weapons supplied to Kiev — Merz
The German Chancellor said that now Ukraine can attack military targets in Russia
Read more
Russia to issue note of protest to Sweden after attack on Russian embassy — diplomat
"Sweden must tame its ultras, take control of the situation and strictly observe the Vienna Convention," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
EU Council to discuss on May 27 depriving Hungary of vote
"Ministers will hold the eight hearing of Hungary as part of the Article 7 procedure triggered by the European Parliament’s reasoned proposal of September 2018," the program says
Read more
Poland to hold major military drills in response to Russian-Belarusian drills
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the drills that Poland will hold are going to be the largest in years
Read more
Air defenses down 96 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Six UAVs were intercepted over the Moscow Region
Read more
Press review: Moscow, Kiev swap POWs as NATO shifts exercise tactics amid Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 26th
Read more
Putin to meet with representatives from Russia’s business circles
According to the Kremlin press service, the event will be attended by the leaders of enterprises and companies ensuring Russia’s technological sovereignty, successfully substituting the brands that left the country
Read more
No place for illusions in Russia-US relations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the current state of relations between Moscow and Washington can be described as a "return to normality"
Read more
EU unlikely to evade responsibility for its actions in Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that public statements by European leaders indicate their intention to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime
Read more
Lavrov to discuss situation around Russia-Ukraine talks with Turkish counterpart
The issue of safe navigation in the Black Sea will be mentioned as well
Read more
Palestine’s vice president discusses situation in Gaza with Russian envoy
"The sides discussed the recent developments in the region, in particular the political and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," as well as "international efforts toward a ceasefire"
Read more
Romanovka liberation allows Russian troops to block Ukrainian army near Konstantinovka
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Romanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Russian forces can launch artillery strikes on military targets in Sumy as they advance
"Our troops have pushed quite deep into the enemy defense in the Sumy sector of the line of engagement", military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat to visit Moscow for meeting with Russian foreign minister
Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda
Read more
Kremlin says strikes on Ukraine come in response to enemy attacks on civilian facilities
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Ukrainians attack Russia's social infrastructure facilities, civilian infrastructure
Read more
Airplane with Russian military returning from captivity landed in Moscow Region
The military will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Frustration grows amid increasing signs US could wash hands of Ukraine — Guardian
On May 19, Putin and Trump talked over the telephone for more than two hours, during which they discussed, first of all, ways to overcome the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian Army enters Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it served as a logistics hub for moving Ukrainian militants to the Kursk Region
Read more
Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region
"We simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said
Read more
Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions: summary
A total of 148 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian regions from 10 a.m. Moscow time on May 25 to 8 a.m. Moscow time on May 26
Read more
Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says
It would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it, Andrey Kelin also noted
Read more
POWs swap became possible thanks to Russian negotiators’ professionalism — MP
The Kiev regime’s readiness is needed to reach a sustainable result, Leonid Slutsky noted
Read more
Journalists catch Macron's wife slapping him in face
Earlier, Associated Press released a video showing the French president arriving in Vietnam
Read more
Iran rejects Middle East nuclear consortium as replacement for domestic enrichment — MFA
The Iranian side stressed that it would support any process to involve Middle East states in enrichment and the production of the fuel needed for peaceful nuclear projects
Read more
Ukraine admits its military sites struck by Russian UAVs near Kiev
Ukrainian military air expert Konstantin Krivolap lashed out at the Ukrainian Air Force command, which claimed that air defenses were effective
Read more
US mum on new arms supplies to Ukraine, fears 'antagonizing Russia' — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, Kiev believes that the US will sell ammunition for Patriot systems to Ukraine rather than provide it free of charge as the previous administration did
Read more
Over 20 killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza Strip — TV
According to the news outlet, the building attacked by the Israel Defense Forces housed refugees
Read more
Finland’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy over alleged airspace violation — TV
According to its information, the breach purportedly took place on May 23 near the coastal town of Porvoo
Read more
Air defenses repel new UAV attack near Moscow — mayor
Emergency response services are working at the site of the fallen wreckage
Read more
Around 70 Ukrainian drones strike Belgorod Region in past day
No casualties were reported
Read more
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Russian MFA says French authorities arrested Telegram’s Durov to influence Romanian vote
French President Emmanuel Macron had Pavel Durov arrested, "as he understood that the candidate from liberal dictatorship was unable to win under any legitimate setups," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia transfers 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — TV
These cargoes are critical for the country’s population amid the reduced international assistance to Afghanistan, Afghan Ariana News agency reported
Read more
Germany plans to send outdated Patriot missiles to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the diplomat, PAC-2 Patriot missiles "are not as effective at intercepting ballistic missiles"
Read more
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 59 Russian civilians in April, diplomat says
As many as 419 people, among them 21 minors, suffered injuries
Read more
JD Vance acknowledges end to uncontested US dominance
Vance maintained that today, we face serious threats in China, Russia, and other nations determined to beat us in every single domain - from spectrum to low Earth orbit, to our supply chains, and even our communication infrastructure
Read more
Russia’s move to propose POW swap with Ukraine disproves idea it doesn’t want talks — MFA
The exchange is happening due to Russia’s initiative and without delay, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Read more
Russian sailors from crew of Seven Pearls tanker evacuate from Yemen — Russia's Embassy
The tanker so far remains in Yemeni territorial waters
Read more
SCO countries develop roadmap for settlements in national currencies
According to Sohail Khan, analytical work is underway
Read more
Kremlin says Putin heard Trump’s speech in telephone call before interpretation
The spokesman confirmed that the talks were long due to the type of interpretation, when a phrase is pronounced in the original language, and then, one after one, translated into the language of the counterpart
Read more
No agreement yet on place, date of next round of talks with Kiev — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia needs to prepare for the next round, so it’s too early to talk about it
Read more
Russian, US intel agencies maintain contact, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is now at a starting point in terms of getting our bilateral relations up and running
Read more
Exchange-related agreements reached in Istanbul fully implemented — Russian ministry
Specialists of relevant services of the Russian Defense Ministry are providing necessary help to Russian servicemen returned from Ukrain, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin added
Read more
Procedure of USSR dissolution in 1991 was violated — presidential adviser
Anton Kobyakov emphasized that a proper legal assessment of the USSR's dissolution is essential to fully understand current geopolitical developments
Read more
Donetsk leader points to surge in number of captive Ukrainian troops
According to Denis Pushilin, most of those soldiers were sent to the front through forced mobilization
Read more
Iran to hit Israel with full force if provoked — army commander
Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi believes that as Israel’s military resources are tied up elsewhere, it doesn’t have the available firepower to deal a meaningful blow against Iran
Read more
Russian army liberates Romanovka in DPR
The Ukrainian armed forces lost around 1,400 troops as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the area of the special military operation over the past 24 hours
Read more
Talks on Gaza stalled, says Qatari PM
According to the senior Qatari official, the Doha talks on the Gaza Strip have revealed that Israel wants a deal only to release its hostages who are still held in the enclave while Hamas insists on ending the war
Read more
Russia has not yet handed draft memorandum on peace treaty to Kiev — Kremlin
"It requires thorough checking and preparation," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin, Turkish foreign minister to touch upon Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov still noted that the main topic will be the discussion of bilateral relations
Read more