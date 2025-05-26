Russia’s level of robotization reached 29 robots per 10,000 people by end of 2024

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The level of robotization in Russia at the end of last year stood at 29 robots per 10,000 people, with the goal to reach a level of 145 robots per 10,000 workers, according to Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov.

"By the end of last year, the level was 29 robots per 10,000 people. A year ago, this figure was 19. So, we have made quite a significant increase. However, I will emphasize again that our task is to reach a level of around 145 robots per 10,000 people, taking into account the parallel growth occurring worldwide. This, in fact, is within our capabilities," he stated.

At the same time, the leading countries such as South Korea have more than 1,100 robots per 10,000 workers. According to Alikhanov, this is largely due to the structure of their economy.

The minister also noted that there are currently eight main manufacturers of robots in Russia, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade is working to ensure that all of them obtain a certificate of "Russian origin."

According to a May decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin, by 2030 Russia must rank among the top 25 countries in the world in terms of robotization level.