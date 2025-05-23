Russian stock market indices falling on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the downward trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.79% to 2,770.1 points. The RTS Index edged down by 0.76% to 1,094.76 points. The yuan rate moved downward by two kopecks to 11.02 rubles.

"The stock market is under pressure of the strengthening ruble. Some corporate events, particularly recommendations not to appropriate dividends on the side of majors, also hit prices," Denis Obukhov from the Pervaya Management Company said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,725-2,850 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,750 - 2,850 points.