Gazprom may not pay 2024 dividends

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Gazprom Board of Directors recommended shareholders not to announce and not to approve 2024 dividends at the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on June 26 in absentia, the Russian gas holding said.

"The Board of Directors recommended the meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed resolutions: not to appropriate profits of Gazprom according to results of operations in 2024, not to announce and not to pay dividends on shares in Gazprom," the company said.

Gazprom directors also approved the agenda of the annual general meeting. Shareholders of the gas holding will consider in particular the early termination of powers of Board members and election of members.

Gazprom paid dividends last time as of the end of the first half of 2022.