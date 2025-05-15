Afghan delegation's visit to Kazan strengthens ties with Tatarstan — regional head

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The visit of a representative Afghan delegation to Kazan and its participation in the 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum will contribute to the development of interaction between the country and Tatarstan, the press service of regional head Rustam Minnikhanov reported following his meeting with Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The meeting took place at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center on the sidelines of the forum. Minnikhanov thanked the Afghan delegation for visiting the region and participating in the forum.

"I am confident that the visit of the Afghan delegation and their participation in the forum will contribute to the development of our interaction," the press service quoted Minnikhanov as saying.

At the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in several sectors, including agriculture, transportation, and the halal industry. The Tatarstan head also pointed to the importance of partnerships in the scientific, educational, and cultural spheres.

"Abdul Ghani Baradar thanked for the invitation to KazanForum and expressed interest in developing mutual cooperation with Tatarstan," the press service said.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is being held from May 13 to 18 in Kazan, with TASS serving as the general information partner.