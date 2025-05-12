Electric vehicles could account for one-third of global car fleet by 2050 — Novak

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Electric vehicles currently represent 2-3% of the global automobile fleet, but by 2050 their share could exceed one-third of all vehicles worldwide, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for Energy Policy.

"The share of electric transport is also growing, which includes more than just electric cars, which today account for approximately 2-3% of the global fleet, but may exceed one-third by 2050. Railways and waterborne transport are also becoming electrified. Energy storage systems are developing as well, transforming the global economic structure," Novak emphasized.

According to data from analytical agency Autostat, Russia’s new electric vehicle market reached a new milestone in 2024, with 17,800 electric cars sold, which represents a 26.4% increase compared to 2023.