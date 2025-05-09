London adds Russian insurance company Soglasie, 101 vessels to sanctions lists

LONDON, May 9. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding more than one hundred ships, five individuals, and four legal entities to its blacklist, including the Russian insurance company Soglasie. The updated sanctions list was published on the website of the UK Treasury.

In addition to Soglasie, two Hong Kong-based companies - BX Energy and Nord Axis Ltd, as well as the Norwegian company Romarine AS, have also been added to the blacklists. According to the document, all of these entities have allegedly benefited by providing support to the Russian government through activities in sectors of strategic importance to Russia.

BX Energy and Nord Axis Ltd are alleged to have been involved in the trade of Russian hydrocarbons.