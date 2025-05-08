Gazprom meets China halfway, providing gas supplies beyond contract — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Gazprom invariably meets China's wishes and provides additional gas supplies in excess of the contract, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"The Power of Siberia main gas pipeline, through which 31 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been supplied to partners, has reached full capacity. Gazprom invariably meets the wishes of its Chinese colleagues and provides additional supplies in excess of contractual obligations," the President said.

The Russian leader stressed that the launch of the Far Eastern pipeline route scheduled for 2027 will increase Russian gas exports by another 10 billion cubic meters. He added that the volume of liquefied natural gas supplies from Russia to China is also increasing.

"Cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy is developing successfully. Rosatom is bringing Russian-designed power units to life at the Tianwan NPP and the Xudapu NPP. Their commissioning will make a significant contribution to the energy supply of the Chinese economy, will help supply Chinese enterprises and households with inexpensive and clean energy, and will contribute to improving the environmental situation in large Chinese cities," the Russian leader assured.