Vietnam Airlines resumes flights between Hanoi and Moscow after a three-year break

HANOI, May 8. /TASS/. Vietnam Airlines, the national air carrier of Vietnam, has resumed direct scheduled flights between Hanoi and Moscow after a three-year break.

"From May 8, 2025, Vietnam Airlines officially resumed direct flights between Hanoi and Moscow, the capital of Russia, after a three-year suspension. The first flight VN63 took off with 100% occupancy, which was an impressive start for the restored route," the airline said in a statement.

The route is served by a modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a frequency of two flights per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from July the frequency is expected to increase to three flights per week, the airline said.

Moscow is one of the popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists, while Russia has always been one of the key markets for Vietnam in terms of tourism and trade development.

The restored direct flight between Hanoi and Moscow not only reduces travel time, but also opens up even more opportunities for tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries, Vietnam Airlines stressed. According to Vietnamese media, the tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam in the first quarter of 2025 soared by 210% compared to the same period last year. In 2024, more than 280,000 Russians visited Vietnam, and by the end of this year, according to experts, the number of Russian tourists may reach pre-COVID figures of 500,000-600,000 people.