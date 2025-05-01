EU will not agree to 10% US duties — commissioner

LONDON, May 2. /TASS/. The European Union is not going to agree to the US tariffs amounting to 10%, Trade Commissioner of the EU Maros Sefcovic told The Financial Times (FT).

Combined potential duties US President Donald Trump warned to introduce against the EU were "astronomical figures," the commissioner said. The EU regards the 10% tariffs as a "very high level" and the bloc would not agree with the deal keeping them at such level, Sefcovic added.

The bloc is making "certain progress" towards striking a deal, the EU top negotiator noted, cited by the newspaper.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs at the rate of 10% came into force on April 5 and individual tariffs became effective from April 9.