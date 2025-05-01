Wealth of richest Russians rises by nearly $15 bln since early 2025 — agency

Moscow, May 1. /TASS/. The wealth of Russia’s richest businessmen has risen by $14.975 billion since the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index shows that Alisher Usmanov, the shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, amassed $3.64 billion since the beginning of 2025, with his fortune climbing to $16.9 bln. The wealth of Andrey Melnichenko, co-founder of the EuroChem and SUEK companies, went up by $2.52 billion to $22.7 billion.

Vladimir Lisin, chairman of the Board of Directors of NLMK, took the greatest losses, with his fortune shrinking by $2.3 billion to $23.5 billion.

The Bloomberg agency has been releasing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since March 2012 The rankings include information on the fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people.