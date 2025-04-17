Belarus’ GDP grows by 3.1% in Q1 — statistics

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Belarus’ gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.1% in the Q1 of 2025, according to the National Statistical Committee of Belarus (Belstat).

"A preliminary estimate of gross domestic product for the Q1 of 2025 has been made. In comparable prices, the GDP volume reached 103.1% of the level recorded in the Q1 of 2024," the statement said.

According to Belarus’ 2025 economic development forecast, authorities anticipate GDP growth of 4.1% for the year. In 2024, Belarus’ GDP expanded by 4% compared to 2023.

At the same time, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development projects that Belarus’ economic growth will slow down to 1.6% this year.