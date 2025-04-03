Russian stock market indices decline on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with plunging indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index fell by 2.28% to 2,859.58 points. The RTS Index edged down by 2.1% to 1,067.55 points. The yuan gained six kopecks over the day to 11.58 rubles.

"The unprecedented row of ‘red’ session continued; the threshold of 2,900 points fell today. The dramatic decline in oil prices today contributed to evolving adjustment," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,850-2,900 points tomorrow.