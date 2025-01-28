China’s DeepSeek AI created its chatbot despite US tech restrictions — expert

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. China’s DeepSeek managed to create its chat bot despite US restrictions in the field of advanced technologies, entering a market that it has a chance to make a real dent in, Denis Kuskov, CEO of the information and analytical agency Telecom Daily, told TASS.

"The biggest thing is that China managed to create a highly sophisticated product even though the US is trying to keep them out of the tech space, primarily in processors, chips, and so on. Obviously, the hardware, software and idea base inside China made it possible to do this <...>," the expert said.

However, he noted that it is too early to compare the Chinese neural network with the rest, since time must pass for its training and refinement, but, obviously, the Chinese will be able to compete with America in this field. At the same time, the development of DeepSeek will also spur ChatGPT’s improvement.

State Duma deputy Anton Nemkin noted that the emergence of the Chinese chatbot poses a serious challenge to the business model of OpenAI, which has invested a lot of money in its technology. On the contrary, China has spent less on its chatbot and DeepSeek is showing "impressive results."

"Of course, our country has something to strive for - the example of our colleagues from China should be used in the work of our leading companies, which are also developing their own chatbots today," the deputy noted.

He recalled that Russia and China had previously discussed the joint development and training of language models, including field specific ones.

"The joint efforts of our countries will definitely be able to give a powerful impetus to the creation of innovative solutions adapted to the specific needs of various markets. Such cooperation can not only accelerate the implementation of new technologies, but also strengthen the technological sovereignty of both states, ensuring their competitiveness in the global market," Nemkin believes.

According to the operational director of the Napoleon IT company, Evgeny Zhornitsky, the emergence of the Chinese startup shows that in the formula for creating a language model, "the importance of hardware has significantly decreased," and with this approach, the whole world has the opportunity to create similar models without having large computing capacities.

"The emergence of DeepSeek gives all countries, including Russia, the opportunity to create their own technologies, using their talents and not depending on hardware, which is not needed in large quantities. Hardware as such, computing, was significantly overestimated in this formula for creating artificial intelligence," the expert said.

On January 20, China’s DeepSeek released a new version of the R1 chatbot, supposed to be an improvement over OpenAI’s flagship ChatGPT. The developers of the Chinese chatbot, however, spent far less to create their product than OpenAI, experts said.

Markets were upended by the release of DeepSeek, which turned out to be more efficient than its American competitor ChatGPT. The Nasdaq fell by more than 3% during trading, while shares of NVidia, which supplies expensive chips for OpenAI, nosedived by 16.86%.