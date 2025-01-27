Russia, Belarus will work to protect their common market — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will protect their markets from unfriendly countries, Belarus’ ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Rogozhnik, told reporters after a meeting with the leader of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev.

"Additionally, we discussed how to protect the market of the Union state [of Russia and Belarus] from unfriendly countries," he said.

"Today, when we invest huge amounts of money in the development of our own industry, we should not feed those countries that give us a negative assessment of everything we do. And also feed countries that, in fact, do not bring us anything good," he added.

The ambassador stressed that "this work will also continue in all areas of bilateral cooperation." "So that we not only develop, but also protect newly created production from the aggression of third countries," he concluded.