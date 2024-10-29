Unemployment rate in Russia continues to decline, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia continues to decline updating its all-time low every quarter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 13th (extraordinary) congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions.

"The state policy of recent years, the efforts of the business community and trade unions have contributed to the fact that the unemployment rate in Russia is falling lower and lower. With each quarter it is updating its all-time low. In particular, in August of this year, for the third month in a row, unemployment was 2.4%," he said.

The Russian leader noted that this indicator is a minimal one in comparison with other leading countries.