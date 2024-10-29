Bitcoin price up to over $71,000 first since June 7

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has surpassed $71,000 for the first time since June 7, according to Binance platform data as of 5:14 a.m. Moscow time (2:14 a.m. GMT).

By 5:24 a.m. Moscow time (2:24 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin had extended gains to $71,587.

As of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin totaled $71,100.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.