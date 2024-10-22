Price of oil barrel to reach $81.29 in 2024, $72.84 in 2025 — IMF

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) believe that the average price of a barrel of oil will reach $81.29 in 2024 and $72.84 in 2025, according to the IMF report on the prospects for the development of the world economy.

The IMF explained that it meant the simple arithmetic average of the prices of Brent, Dubai, and WTI grades of oil. It emphasized that production cuts by OPEC+ countries supported global oil demand growth, while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East offset significant production increases by non-OPEC+ countries.

According to the document, Russian oil, which is mainly exported to China and India, traded above the price cap set by the G7 for most of last year, but at a discount of $15-20 to Brent.

The IMF noted that energy commodity prices are expected to fall by around 3.8%, driven by declines in natural gas (16.4%) and coal (18%), which are moving away from their peaks in 2022, but not as quickly as expected in April.