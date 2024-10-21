Non-oil trade between UAE, Russia above $11 bln last year — UAE President

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Trade between the United Arab Emirates and Russia in areas not related to the oil sector was over $11 bln last year, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The trade turnover between our countries in the non-oil sector stood at $2.5 bln in conclusion of 2018. However, this indicator reached the level above $11 bln last year," the UAE president said.

The UAE is interested in strengthening trade interaction between the two countries, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed. "We are ready to take all the efforts to achieve even higher figures," he added.