Russia considers it important to increase e-commerce within BRICS — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia supports developing digital entrepreneurship, including increasing the volume of e-commerce in the BRICS association, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his address to the participants of the BRICS Economic Council meeting.

"We consider it important to increase the volume of e-commerce and develop the potential of artificial intelligence. It is important to develop digital entrepreneurship, improve conditions for the active implementation of modern technologies by large companies, small and medium-sized businesses. To solve this problem, it is necessary to ensure joint research and development, adoption of common ethical standards, exchange of experience and best regulatory practices. All this will help facilitate business contacts and boost the economic growth of our countries," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Mishustin also outlined other BRICS priorities "given the growing sanctions pressure, the disregard of international law and WTO (World Trade Organization - TASS) rules by a number of countries." They include restructuring trade and logistics chains, strengthening the global economy, ensuring access to new markets, and creating additional opportunities for business.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the business community will contribute to "increasing the role of BRICS in global governance mechanisms, promoting a fairer system of international relations, strengthening the association in the status of an organizing principle for the countries of the global South."