Iran halts all flights to Europe after new sanctions against Iran Air

DUBAI, October 15. /TASS/. Iran Air, the only Iranian carrier flying to EU countries, halts flights to European destinations after new sanctions of the EU, Director of the Association of Iranian Airlines Maqsood Asadi Samani said.

"Iran Air was the only airline in our country flying to Europe, and considering new sanctions of the European Union against Iran Air, not a single Iranian airplane will fly to Europe then," Asadi Samani said, cited by the ILNA news agency.

"Flights of Iranian [air carriers] to Europe enjoyed high demand in the country, which will be probably substituted by foreign airlines," the official said. "Flights to Europe in this situation will probably be made now through connecting flights in intermediate countries, such as Turkey and the UAE," he noted.

"Passengers from Ira now have to use connecting flights for trips to Europe," the official added.

On October 14, the European Union introduced sanctions against the Iranian national carrier Iran Air, the largest private Iranian airline Mahan Air, and Saha Airlines. Restrictions covered industrial and transport companies, certain officials, businessmen and the military.