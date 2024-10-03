Russian stocks mixed during early trading on Thursday

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.03% to 2,767.51 points, while the RTS Index added 0.02% to 922.51 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

The yuan exchange rate against the ruble went up by 0.8 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.5025 rubles, having exceeded 13.5 rubles for the first time since October 11, 2023.

As of 11:03 a.m. Moscow time (07:05 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.23% at 2,771.88 points, the RTS was down by 0.14% at 920.84 points, while the yuan was down by 4.7 kopecks at 13.4475 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.