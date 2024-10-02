Maersk not ruling out staff evacuation from Lebanon

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. The Danish shipping company Maersk does not rule out the possibility of evacuating their staff from the office in Beirut in case of escalation in the region, company’s spokesperson Mikkel Elbek Linnet told TASS.

"We continue to monitor the situation and our area and regional HSSE teams remain in close contact with the local team in Lebanon and ready to trigger necessary actions to protect the employees," the spokesperson said. "These potential actions include evacuation as well as business continuity plans," he noted.

"While Maersk's business in the country [Lebanon] is impacted, we currently remain in a position to serve our customers," Linnet added.

In August 2024, the Danish company revised upward the forecast for 2024 results; EBITDA is now expected in the range of $9 - $11 bln and EBIT within $3 - $5 bln.